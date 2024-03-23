Torrential rains could bring flooding this Saturday

Our city is under a flood warning, due to rain that will last until tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the five boroughs from 4 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The rain is expected to leave about 3 inches of accumulation and even higher totals in some areas.

Street and highway flooding is likely in the afternoon hours when the heaviest rain is expected.

Plan indoor activities for Saturday, and be careful if you are driving. Flooding is possible on common roadways including the Belt Parkway, West Side Highway, FDR, Laurelton Parkway and Bronx River Parkway.

Authorities recommend avoiding driving or walking on flooded roads.

For its part, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority deployed crews in flood-prone areas which will be attentive to any eventuality related to heavy rains.

This storm is only expected to have maximum precipitation rates of a half inch per hour.

If you are traveling on Saturday, this storm will be a snow event well north of the city, near Lake George and the Adirondacks.

Snow totals could reach double digits.

Be prepared for difficult travel and heavy snow in those areas.

Street and highway flooding is likely on Saturday afternoon. However, flooding in subways or basements is not expected. Winds and high tides are also not expected to be a problem.

For basement flooding to occur, rainfall of almost 5 cm per hour is typically required.

