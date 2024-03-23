ISIS claims responsibility for terrorist attack in Moscow

ISIS claims responsibility for the terrorist attack that occurred this Friday at a concert hall in Moscow.

Russian authorities say more than 130 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

Several gunmen broke into the concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow and shot at spectators with automatic weapons.

They also reportedly started a fire by throwing explosives.

Russian media say authorities have detained 11 people in connection with the incident.

The attack comes two weeks after the United States issued a warning about terrorism in Russia, indicating that mass events such as concerts could be targeted.

However, the authenticity of the attribution by ISIS has not yet been confirmed.

This is the deadliest attack in Russia in recent years.

_______________________

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel.

We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.