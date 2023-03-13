Who was the basketball player who died after a game in La Plata?

The repercussions continue after the shocking news was released about the death of a basketball player in the middle of a game played in La Plata. As reported 0221.com.areverything occurred within the framework of a cross corresponding to the category “maxibásquet (+35) B”starring Unidos del Dique and Meridiano V.

the meeting It was played on the field of Unión Vecinaland the victim was identified as Diego Altamirano, 46, who wore the Unidos del Dique shirt. Witnesses who were in the place, assured that the player had already stated that he had “chest pain”, in the midst of an oppressive heat that reigned in the place.

Finally it was in the middle of the meeting organized by the La Plata Basketball Associationthat Altamirano decompensated, his arm fell asleep and then he collapsed on the ground. “That’s when we realized it was a heart attack”said a witness to that scene.

People around him began to perform CPR maneuvers while calling for an ambulance. As soon as the staff of the Emergency Medical Care System (SAME) arrived, the man “was still conscious”, so they decided to transfer him to the San Martín Hospital.

It was in the hospital that he was admitted and they tried to revive him with a defibrillator, although all this did not turn out to be enough since the Unidos del Dique player was left without vital signs, confirming his death. “It is with deep pain and sadness that we say goodbye to Diego Altamirano, a player of the institution’s Maxi Basketball, who died last night after decompensating at the end of the match against Unión Vecinal, in La Plata”They confirmed from the club.

At the same time, from the institution they announced that they will close the doors of the club and reaffirmed their accompaniment to the victim’s family. “We accompany his family, friends and colleagues in this difficult moment and we will remember him with much love. The club will remain closed due to mourning today, so all activities are suspended,” they said.