Winter transfer certificate: It’s not up to Bayern’s newcomers

Yann Sommer (8.5 million/Borussia M’gladbach)

Sommer had to replace club legend Manuel Neuer in the middle of the season – and has done so flawlessly so far. Larger outliers downwards were just as few as games won alone. But the mere fact that there is no goalkeeper discussion in Munich speaks for the 34-year-old Swiss.

Sommer exudes security and showed important and strong saves in the Champions League games against Paris St. Germain. He had Matthijs de Ligt to thank for the fact that his attempt at dribbling didn’t go awry in the second leg. Otherwise, Sommer delivers what was expected of him. Nagelsmann’s end was not due to Sommer’s performance.

FT-Note: 2,5

Daley Blind (free transfer/Ajax Amsterdam)

Bayern reacted to Lucas Hernández’s cruciate ligament rupture by signing the experienced blind. A smart move at first glance. As previously discussed, Blind has only been used sporadically since then. At 2:3 in Mönchengladbach, the defensive all-rounder was allowed to play from the start and showed a weak game.

Blind only signed until the end of the season. It is possible that new coach Thomas Tuchel will find more use for the 33-year-old than his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann. But if that is not the case, the paths are likely to part again in the summer.

FT-Note: 4

Joao Cancelo (Leihe/Manchester City)

The Portuguese’s signing came out of nowhere and was immediately recognized as a feat by Salihamidzic. Since then, Cancelo has also been convincing in terms of sport (one goal, four assists) – if he was allowed to play. Under Nagelsmann, the full-back often sat outside for tactical reasons, only once did he play the full distance. It is possible that this was also a piece of the jigsaw puzzle that Nagelsmann ultimately stumbled over.

In this report, however, it remains to evaluate what Cancelo showed on the pitch – and that was generally good. His technical finesse paired with the goal threat has so far been missing in the Bayern squad in the full-back position. However, the purchase option for 70 million euros remains too high for a 29-year-old. Cancelo is now starting under Tuchel, but could well be renegotiated with City.

FT-Note: 2,5