Woman murdered her partner’s four-year-old daughter in Ensenada

The woman said that the girl had fallen. Photo: FGEBC

A woman identified as Fabiola Cruz was arrested by authorities in Ensenada, Baja California, for being the main person responsible for the death of her partner’s four-year-old daughter.

It may interest you: They arrested a young man accused of murdering his aunt because she forced him to study

The Baja California State Attorney General’s Office reported that on March 22, Fabiola was in the care of the girl identified as Aitana Nikolless than “received various blows that caused various injuries to the head.”

“As a result of this, the minor Aitana lost her life on March 23 in a hospital, due to severe head trauma, derived from the various blows she received a day before by the aforementioned,” said the State Prosecutor’s Office.

It may interest you: Aggressor of María Elena Ríos filed an amparo against the refusal to modify the precautionary measure

According to Zeta Weekly, Aitana Nikol She was taken by her father to the Velmar Hospital on March 23, who commented that her daughter suffered a fall from a distance similar to that of the minor’s height, according to the version of her partner who was in the care of the girl.

The girl had more blows, detailed the State Prosecutor’s Office. Photo: Camila Díaz – Colprensa

El Semanario assured that the girl was diagnosed with head trauma and subdural hemorrhage, for which she was in intensive care. However, hours later and after eleven at night, Aitana passed away.

It may interest you: Crime of passion in Sonora: a man killed his ex-wife and her new partner in Hermosillo

“There was sufficient evidence to determine that Fabiola “N” should be insured and brought to justice for the femicide of a four-year-old minor who was under her care,” said the State Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the progress of the investigation by the local Public Ministry, “the victim showed signs of physical violence, which do not correspond to this last attack that ended his life.”

“The foregoing resulted in the judge granting the necessary arrest warrant against the probable person responsible, which was completed on March 31, in the downtown area of ​​this city, by state investigative agents, attached to the Prosecutor’s Office. Specialized in crimes against Life ”, reads the statement.

Fabiola “N” was made available to a control judge, who in the next few days will determine whether or not she is linked to the process so that she can be prosecuted for the crime of femicide.

Fabiola Cruz is accused of the crime of femicide Photo: (CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR / CUARTOSCURO)

In the Federal Penal Code, the crime of femicide It is typified in article 325, which establishes that it is considered a crime when “the victim shows signs of sexual violence of any kind.”

As well as when “the victim has been inflicted with infamous or degrading injuries or mutilations, before or after the deprivation of life or acts of necrophilia; there is a history or data of any type of violence in the family, work or school environment, of the active subject against the victim”.

“There has been a sentimental, affective or trust relationship between the asset and the victim; there is data that establishes that there were threats related to the criminal act, harassment or injuries of the active subject against the victim; the victim has been held incommunicado, regardless of the time prior to the deprivation of life; the body of the victim is exposed or exhibited in a public place.”, states the law.