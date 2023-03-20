114-metre hydrogen-powered superyacht refuels with methanol

The Lürssen shipyard is building the first superyacht that is CO2-neutral with fuel cells and methanol.

Superyachts are often referred to as The epitome of luxury and lavishness seen. you consume huge amounts of fossil fuel and thus screw the carbon footprints of billionaires to heights that even the Emissions surpass entire island states.

A new development should now be a initiate a turnaround. A new superyacht from German shipyard codenamed Lürssen Project Cosmos should be CO2-neutral in the future.

Spaceship and Dreamship

A few days ago, Lürssen released a video of the ship being launched. The ship that can still be seen in its raw form is 114.2 meters long, 18 meters wide and 6,999 tons heavy. It was designed by the Australian industrial designer, among others Marc Newsonwho also houses the Apple Watch designed.

The price of the ship is on about $350 million estimated. Buyer is a Japanese billionaire. It is rumored to be about Yusaku Maezawa act. The Internet fashion retailer has already gained notoriety in technology circles because it will soon be one of the first with guests SpaceX Starship-Spaceships to Mond want to travel