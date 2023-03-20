114-metre hydrogen-powered superyacht refuels with methanol

Superyachts are often referred to as The epitome of luxury and lavishness seen. you consume huge amounts of fossil fuel and thus screw the carbon footprints of billionaires to heights that even the Emissions surpass entire island states.
A new development should now be a initiate a turnaround. A new superyacht from German shipyard codenamed Lürssen Project Cosmos should be CO2-neutral in the future.
Spaceship and Dreamship
A few days ago, Lürssen released a video of the ship being launched. The ship that can still be seen in its raw form is 114.2 meters long, 18 meters wide and 6,999 tons heavy. It was designed by the Australian industrial designer, among others Marc Newsonwho also houses the Apple Watch designed.
The price of the ship is on about $350 million estimated. Buyer is a Japanese billionaire. It is rumored to be about Yusaku Maezawa act. The Internet fashion retailer has already gained notoriety in technology circles because it will soon be one of the first with guests SpaceX Starship-Spaceships to Mond want to travel
Easier to store methanol
Project Cosmos is powered by electric motorswho are their stream of fuel cells relate. These in turn run on hydrogen in the form of Methanol is stored on the ship. Methanol can be stored in liquid form just like diesel and thus requires significantly less effort than hydrogen, which is stored either in gaseous form under high pressure or in liquid form and deep-frozen.
Methanol is produced by combining hydrogen and carbon dioxide. In so-called Methanol-Reformern the substance can be broken down again into hydrogen and CO2. In special fuel cells, however, methanol could also be used directly to generate electricity.
Maybe a “game changer”
As the Boote Magazine reportsthey come from fuel cells on board by Projekt Cosmos from the German company Freudenberg. The cruise ship already has this AIDAnova equipped with a test stand for its technology. There, reformers are used to convert methanol into hydrogen before use in the fuel cells.
The superyacht Projekt Cosmos is to be delivered in 2025. The ship’s codename could be one dome owed which can be seen on the top deck and possibly in the future Telescope houses.
Laut Luxury Launches the ship could prove to be a “game changer”. Her drive could be towards the yachting industry climate-friendly alternatives move to classic diesel fuel.
Die construction huge ships for private pleasure, meanwhile, continues to be produced large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions. The industry is booming. Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, more orders have been received from superyacht manufacturers than ever before.