2,000 euros fine for blocking e-charging stations

2000 euros fine for blocking e-charging stations
© APA/AFP/JACQUES DEMARTHON
Vehicles giving access to Block charging stations, are quite a nuisance for electric car drivers. In order for this to change in the future, Australia has the Punish for blocking charging stations has been drastically increased.
In Australia, anyone who parks their vehicle in front of a charging station without refueling and thereby blocks it must face a fine of up to 2,000 euros calculate.
The heavy fines don’t just apply to combustion engine. Also electric car driverswho occupy a charging parking space without charging their vehicle will be penalized according to the same criteria.
compared with Pump of a gas station
The President of the Australian Electric Vehicle Association, Chris Jones, welcomes the high fines and finds such penalties justified: “Nobody would like it if I parked my vehicle in front of a Pump of a gas station park and then treat myself to lunch,” Jones says quoted in the Guardian.
The level of penalties varies from state to state. The highest fine of 3,200 Australian dollars (approx 2.000 Euro) is located in the Australian Capital Territory around the capital Canberra due.
In state Victoria On the other hand, you can still get away with it quite cheaply if you block an e-charging station. The maximum fine in this region is AU$369 (approx 230 Euro).