2,000 euros fine for blocking e-charging stations

In Australia, blocking e-charging stations will in future be punished with high fines.

Vehicles giving access to Block charging stations, are quite a nuisance for electric car drivers. In order for this to change in the future, Australia has the Punish for blocking charging stations has been drastically increased.

In Australia, anyone who parks their vehicle in front of a charging station without refueling and thereby blocks it must face a fine of up to 2,000 euros calculate.

The heavy fines don’t just apply to combustion engine. Also electric car driverswho occupy a charging parking space without charging their vehicle will be penalized according to the same criteria.