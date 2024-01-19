41 years after the first personal computer was put on the market

MIAMI. –The creation of the first personal computer Apple was announced on January 19, 1983, 41 years ago: the Apple Lisa.

This equipment was the first computer commercial with graphical user interface (GUI) and Apple mouse. However, in the world it was the second. The Xerox Estar had already been launched in 1981.

The software incorporated other modern concepts for the time: multitasking, the use of virtual memory and the object-oriented programming language. In addition, it featured a Motorola 68000 CPU with a speed of 5 MHz and 1MB of memory RAM.

The portal 20 minutes records that the Apple Lisa “did not have the success that the firm expected in the 1980s, especially due to its high price, but in 2018 a fully functional one was sold for just over $56,000.”

The computer acronym Lisa stands for ‘Local Integrated Software Architecture’. According to the Computer History Museum, “the Apple Lisa is a fascinating computer, both for its history and its specifications.”

The Apple company is a multinational company whose headquarters are in Cupertino, California. For 2022, its revenues were estimated at US$394.3 billion.

Other Apple initiatives

The computer Apple Lisa did not obtain the sales that were expected: two years after its launch, the company removed the mercado the OG Lisa and Lisa II, which used a 400K Sony microfloppy. The Lisa II employed a single 3.5-inch floppy drive.

An interesting fact is that NASA was one of Lisa’s big clients.

In 2020, the specialized auction page “RR Auction” put up for sale a unit of the Original Apple I computer, which was the first manufactured by the American company.

