5 things to know today: 2023 federal budget unveiled – Reuters

Details of the 2023 federal budget include a projected $40 billion deficit, a 3% reduction in spending by federal departments, and new funding for the next phase of a national dental program. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Budget 2023 : The government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians’ wallets, public health care and the clean economy. The federal deficit is projected to reach $40.1 billion in 2023-24, almost $10 billion more than projected in last fall’s economic outlook. A slowing economy and new Liberal spending drove the increase.

2. Government Cups: The federal budget also proposes a general spending cut of 3% for all departments and agencies, a tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service. The proposal is one of many that the Liberals say will save more than $15 billion in government spending over the next five years.

3. Dental care: The government’s dental insurance program is now expected to cost more than double what the Liberals originally thought, adding another $7.3 billion over five years. Last year, the government introduced a temporary dental benefit for uninsured children under 12 in families with household incomes below $90,000.

4. Nevaeh Muley: A Hamilton, Ontario family hopes to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old child.

5. Skier Code: Gwyneth Paltrow’s highly publicized ski crash test shines a light on the unspoken rules that govern behavior on the slopes.

One more thing…

AI Educators: Children prefer learning from smart robots to less smart humans, new study finds

Aeo, a service robot from Aeolus Robotics is displayed at the Aeolus booth during the CES technology show on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)