69% of the country’s senior managers expect GDP of less than 3%

Mexico City.- The renewed optimism about economic growth expressed by senior managers at the beginning of 2022 weakened.

According to the 2023 edition of KPMG’s Senior Management Perspectives in Mexico, 69 percent of the country’s senior managers believe that the Mexican economy will grow less than 3 percent this year.

The firm maintains that if renewed optimism was observed in 2022, as well as some confidence in the recovery, 2023 is presented as a year in which the senior management of companies in Mexico shows caution in the face of the economic expectations facing the country and the world.

He assures that it is difficult to expect that 2023 will be a watershed for companies, since up to now there are elements that indicate that the current conditions could be substantially modified.

For 20 percent of senior managers there will be no growth but the remaining 11 percent believe that it will grow 3 percent as contemplated by the Ministry of Finance.

Despite the fact that most expect lower growth than the federal government forecast, there seems to be a certain level of optimism in improving sales in your sector and company.

39 percent express that they will sell between one and 5 percent more in their sector and 27 percent say that between 6 and 10 percent.

In addition, 34 percent estimate that their company will sell 1 to 5 percent more, but 10 percent say that there will be no change for the next 12 months.

The publication reflects the vision of 1,191 leaders from different industries with operations in Mexico.