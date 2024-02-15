A mother is hit and killed in Miami while crossing a street with her baby in a stroller

A woman who was pushing a stroller with her 8-month-old baby died after being hit by a truck around 1:00 pm this Wednesday while crossing a street in the Edgewater area, northwest of Miami. Fortunately the baby survived.

The victim, 33 years old and identified as Jaklin Sabag, died instantly. Her body was trapped under the truck and was dragged several meters by the vehicle.

The driver told police he was at the traffic stop and suddenly heard a crash, but didn’t realize what was happening until he saw the horrified expressions of the drivers around him.

According to a preliminary investigation, the waste truck was waiting for the red light at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street when the incident occurred.

According to the police, the woman did not use the pedestrian crossing and decided to cross through a spot that was blind for the driver.

“He was going between 0 and 5 miles per hour. He was not speeding,” said police spokesman Mike Vega, in statements reported by the local press.

Shocking aerial images showed the sorry state of the baby stroller.

Witnesses to the accident said that it was another pedestrian who reacted quickly and grabbed the child from the car when his mother was already between the tires.

The child was alert and crying when he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police reported that the baby was checked at the health center and had no injuries.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed against the driver, although the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge drivers and pedestrians to exercise utmost caution on public roads to prevent similar accidents in the future.

