Actress Sasha Montenegro dies at 78

MEXICO CITY.- The actress Sasha Montenegro, star of the films Beautiful at night, Cabaret nights y Pedro navaja and ex-wife of Mexican President José López Portillo died at the age of 78.

The Film Library of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the National Association of Interpreters reported his death on Wednesday night. The causes were not specified.

The actress, whose real name was Aleksandra Aimovi Popovi, was born in Italia on January 20, 1946 and was descended from an aristocratic Montenegrin family that was a victim of Nazism. He emigrated with his family to the American continent during World War II.

They first settled in Argentina, where their father, Zivojin Aimovi, died, and where their mother Silvia Popovi had children from her second marriage.

Artistic life

Sasha emigrated to Mexico in the late 1960s and began working as a fotonovela actress and model and later as an actress and vedette.

A dream of love, Saint against Black Magic, Son of my life y Santo and Blue Demon against Doctor Frankensteinare other of his films.

When she was already a superstar in Mexico, she began a romantic relationship with President José López Portillo, who was then married to Carmen Romano.

López Portillo divorced Romano in 1991 and married Montenegro four years later. Montenegro and López Portillo had their children Nabila and Alexander years before they married. The couple had begun their divorce proceedings, but they were unable to finalize it due to the death of the former president in 2004.

