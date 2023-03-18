After another day of protests, more than 46,000 users are still without electricity in the AMBA

The affected residents protest in front of the Edesur offices

After several weeks of power outages prolonged in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (BOTH), affected users got tired of complaining to Edesur and carried out several days of protests. According to the latest report, more than 46,000 homes continue without electricity.

The last update of the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (IN RE) on the situation of those who have the service of the Edesur company was carried out at 8:25 a.m. on March 18. The figure improved compared to early morning, when a total of 77,356 users had no electricity.

In this way, it was learned that there are now a total of 46,434 customers without service. On the other hand, edenor reported only 364 subscribers without power.

Regarding the cuts suffered by Edesur users, it is unknown when service will resume in some areas due to “maintenance and works”, as well as the interruption of the medium voltage service. In this sense, the regions that will not have electricity indefinitely are: Balvanera, Recoleta, Mount Chingolo, lavalol, Lomas de zamora, temperley and the Rural Zone. In this way, 16,870 homes will face a prolonged lack of service during this Saturday.

On the other hand, the report indicates that the light should have returned in Canning and great mountain around 03:41 p.m. this Saturday. In the towns of drugged, Burzaco, Saint Joseph, avellaneda, gerli, sarandi, Wildethe tension is expected to return between 12:24 and 15:45, depending on the area.

In the municipality of berazateguithe service could begin to normalize from 4:30 p.m., so the towns of The duck, gutierrez and the city with the same name as the party would only have electricity supply in the afternoon. Something similar will happen in Florencio Varela.

“Enough of the cuts”, demanded the posters in the protests

In the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), the neighborhoods of Mouth, Montserrat, Villa Soldati and a single part of Balvanera they would have a normalized service from 10:24, a period that could be extended until after 1:00 p.m. Other affected neighborhoods are almagro, barracks, Boedo, little horse, Constitution, Flowers, slaughterhouses, mount castro, new pompeii, Chacabuco Park, Patricks Park, Withdrawal, San Cristobal, San Telmo, versailles, Villa Crespo, Park Villa, Devoted Villa, Villa Luro, royal villa, Villa Riachuelo, Villa Soldati and Villa Santa Rita.

The situation could improve in Ezeiza and Lanús, since the estimated time for normalization of the service is from 3:33 p.m. Unlike the party Quilmes, where the time gap in which the electricity supply is expected to return is around 12 noon. In addition, outages are reported in Esteban Echeverria and Admiral Brown.

This situation has been going on for weeks and the residents still have not received a response from the company. For this very reason, the affected users call themselves in front of the offices in the neighborhood of forest or they choose to carry out spontaneous cuts in the main avenues, streets and even highways.

The number of affected users increased compared to yesterday. (Photos: Nicolas Stulberg)

Consequently, during this last week, demonstrations were held about General Peace at the height of ricchieri, John B. Just or, at intersections of John Baptist Alberdi and lacarra. Other neighbors also decided to show their discontent at the crossroads billinghurst and peron, medrano and old guard, currents and Sanchez de Bustamante.

The demand that persists among the self-summoned is not only the resumption of the service, but also an end to the repeated momentary cuts that affect different areas every day.

