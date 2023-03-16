AI image generator: New midjourney version available as alpha test

The image-generating artificial intelligence Midjourney is to be updated to a new version and has been offering the test of the alpha release since today. This is particularly interesting for users who want to generate photorealistic images. Because version 5 was specially trained and significantly optimized in this area by the makers.





The new version should now create much more detailed images and respond more to the prompts – i.e. the text input by the user from which the images are generated. A longer prompt that contains precise requests for light or viewing angles should now deliver better results. These impress, even if the provider still distinguishes the alpha release from the full release in the chat. Both posture and hair, skin and limbs look like photographed real people. Although everything is still a bit too perfect, the leap in quality in the direction of photorealistic display is immense and cannot be compared with what both the previous version and image AI from other manufacturers currently offer.



Bild 1 von 6

A little boy looks out the window at the snowflakes in the garden. Midjourney’s version V4 creates beautiful images with a graphic feel.

(Image: created with Midjourney by Christine Bruns)

The provider presented the new version in a very creative way. In two galleries, users can choose images, one with completely different motifs, one with two very similar images. There are always two in comparison, by clicking on the picture you choose your favourite.

The AI ​​Midjourney runs via a chat in the communication app Discord. The user needs an account with Discord and with Midjourney. If you want to use version five, you still have to specify this in your settings. For that please /settings V5 and click version 5 in the bot’s response.

The image generator is in English and is chargeable. Subscription prices vary from $10 to $60 per month depending on the amount of images created. With an annual subscription you save 20 percent. If you don’t want to subscribe right away, you can freely generate ten images in a private chat or torment yourself in one of the beginner’s chats through a confusing amount of generated images, but have an unlimited number of images created.

















(cbr)

