Algeria – Niger: implementation of a plan for the transport of supporters

The wilaya of Algiers has drawn up a plan to facilitate the transport of supporters of the Greens at the Nelson Mandela stadium for the match between the national team and the selection of Niger.

It is through a press release, published on its Facebook page, that the wilaya of Algiers announces that it will ensure, in the company of several operators, the transport of supporters from the assembly points. from 3:15 p.m.. The opening of the access points to the stadium will take place from 4 p.m..

| READ ALSO: Algerian team: the new ones show their ambition

The statement also clarified that once the game is over, supporters will be returned to the initial assembly points. Supporters will have to pay 100da and show their tickets for the meeting as well as their identity cards. Finally, people who do not have tickets are asked to stay at home and not appearing at the supporter assembly points, or at the stadium.

Tickets for the match still on sale

Many supporters want to watch the Greens in their first game at Nelson Mandela Stadium. It’s on the platform Administration » that tickets for the Greens match are on sale. The operation began on the morning of Tuesday, March 20.

Ticket prices are displayed like this:

500 DA for the lower stands;

900 DA for the upper stands;

1400DA for VIP seats.

| READ ALSO: Algerian team: Zefizef welcomes the commitment of the “new”

The match will take place on Thursday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium at 10 p.m. Since Niger does not have a stadium that meets FIFA requirements, the second match will be held 3 days later. in Tunisia. The Agrebi stadium in Radès will be the scene of the second confrontation between the two nations from 5 p.m.