Separation from a sick wife: Wolfgang Porsche is already living with his new love

Germany is discussing this separation!

Car manager Wolfgang Porsche (79) surprisingly has the Filed for divorce from his wife Claudia Porsche (74).. The professor has been suffering from a dementia-like illness for two years.

The couple married in 2019 after 12 years of relationship. However, the change in personality caused by the illness made it impossible for Porsche to live with his wife, according to those close to the couple.

Louisa takes care of her sick mother Claudia Porsche Foto: imago images/Eventpress

The billionaire has been finding comfort and strength with Gabriele Prinzessin zu Leiningen (59) for a few months. Porsche and Karim Aga Khan IV’s ex-wife (86) have known each other for 25 years. In January, they vacationed together in a romantic hotel in the Maldives.

BILD learned from those close to the princess that Porsche was already living with his new partner. The princess owns a large house in Munich. The cousin of ex-VW boss Ferdinand Piëch (†82) owns a property in Zell am See (Austria).

It is said that the entrepreneur and the doctor of law do not want to lose a second of their time together. On April 1st she celebrates her 60th birthday, on May 10th he will be 80. Love is her most beautiful gift.

Claudia Porsche lives with her daughter Louisa Lehmann (40) in Kitzbühel. Wolfgang Porsche hired four carers to look after their physical well-being. It is said that the still married couple have a marriage contract.