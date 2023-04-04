Allegations of fraud in 9,450 cases: “lateral thinking” initiator Ballweg is allowed out of custody after nine months

The Stuttgart Higher Regional Court has set the conditions for the release of “lateral thinking” initiator Michael Ballweg from custody. This was announced by a court spokesman on Tuesday. After nine months of pre-trial detention, the regular detention review was carried out.

Regional court makes final decision on Ballweg’s dismissal

The spokesman also announced a message. Ballweg was allowed to leave the prison in Stuttgart-Stammheim, but still had to appoint two persons authorized to accept service. The district court in Stuttgart would then have to decide on the final dismissal.

The public prosecutor recently brought charges against Ballweg for attempted fraud and money laundering. According to the indictment, he is accused of having raised financial donations of more than one million euros for the organization “Quermachen 711” by public appeals from several thousand people since May 2020 at the latest.

Ballweg is accused of attempted fraud in 9,450 cases

He is said to have deceived the donors about the use of the funds. Also about the fact that he is working on the recognition of the non-profit status of “Quermachen 711” by the tax office in the form of an association or a foundation. According to the lawyer, it is about attempted fraud in 9,450 cases.

According to the public prosecutor, Ballweg is said to have used over 500,000 euros for his own purposes. The downgrading of the allegations of fraud to attempted fraud is justified as follows: It cannot be ruled out that the funds he used for private purposes came from those supporters who at least agreed to the corresponding handling.