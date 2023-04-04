Belarus: Training on tactical nuclear weapons begins

Training on tactical nuclear weapons has begun for soldiers from the ex-Soviet Republic of Belarus. “The crews of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile complex of the Belarusian Missile Forces went to Russia for practical training,” the Ministry of Defense in Minsk announced today.

At the end of March, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin announced the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in the neighboring republic. The Moscow-dependent ruler in Minsk, Alexander Lukashenko, later threatened to use the missiles if the West wanted to invade and destroy Belarus.

Belarus: Bunkers to be ready by July 1st

The most important training content of the training at one of the Russian military training areas is practical knowledge in the preparation of the rockets. “Furthermore, the crews will study in detail the issues of maintenance and use of the Iskander-M tactical nuclear warheads,” it said.

Moscow’s ambassador in Minsk, Boris Gryzlov, announced on Sunday that the weapons should be placed on the border with Poland. The bunkers needed for storing the weapons should be completed by July 1st.

Borrell: Threat to Europe

From the point of view of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Russia’s plans pose a threat to Europe. Borrell said in Brussels today that Putin was escalating the situation without having achieved anything.

His latest nuclear poker game is a direct threat to European security. Just over a week ago, Borrell wrote on Twitter: “The EU is ready to respond with further sanctions.”