Artificial Intelligence “creates” a new job: this is an expert in talking to the machine

The rise of Artificial intelligence it is far from over. Now, large companies not only need to use it, but also someone who “understands” them. This is how a new job is born. that of the expert in talking to the machine.

The Spanish newspaper El País talked with Pau Martí Felipaudiovisual communicator, who has become over time a prompt engineer (request engineer).

“It’s a creative and technological mix of instructing the AI ​​to give you an answer,” states Felip in his conversation with Jordi Pérez Colomé for El País.

Midjourney

In a strict sense, the role of prompt engineer takes the user write the details about what you need from Artificial Intelligence.

This work will probably only last until more people have adapted to AI, but for now the experts they continue to be sought after by large companies in Europe and the United States.

The creative process of the Artificial Intelligence prompt engineer

According to the portal The side of evil he prompt engineer “does not (work in) a static process, but rather an iterative process that continually adjusts and improves as more data is collected and evaluated and patterns and problems in the performance of the model are identified.

We have the example of Midjourney, the AI ​​that generates images. To produce the results, you need a textual description, which can even include specific commands. All of that is provided by the request engineer.

As the Spanish newspaper indicates, the request can go from a simple phrase such as “prepare some 10-minute stretches for people over 70 years of age” up to an eight-line instruction with details about colors, backgrounds, or image techniques.

An Artificial Intelligence in general work with video, images or texts, just to start. Knowing how to get the best out of it is the role of this expert in talking to the machine.

Pau Martí Felip works with the company reason, looking for many more experts like him. And even if they run into a lack of experience in Artificial Intelligence, the important thing is creativity.

“We are full of programmers”, indicates the interviewee, “But we see that we need more creative people.”