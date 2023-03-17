Authorities confirm murder of five missing women in Mexico

The Mexican authorities confirmed this Friday the murder of five of six missing women on March 7 in the state of Guanajuato (center), one of the most dramatic cases of gender violence that plagues the country.

The cremated remains Five of them were found in the municipality of Juventino Rosas (Guanajuato), the state prosecutor told the press, Carlos Zamarripawho indicated that forensics continues to analyze “evidence” found on the site.

So far, “five genetic profiles have been established, corresponding to five of the six disappeared girls,” said the prosecutor, detailing that most of the remains “were almost entirely burned.”

Zamarripa also reported the arrest of six people, including a Honduran, who “were the ones who transferred the six young women to Juventino Rosas.”

All declared belonging to a criminal group in the state of Tamaulipas (northeast, bordering the United States).

The official informed that the investigations are advancing to determine the motives of the crime.

Mexico has been suffering for several years from a wave of gender violencein the midst of which 10 women are murdered on average daily, according to the UN.

According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior, in 2022 there were 3,754 murders of women, of which 947 were classified as femicide.

Guanajuatoa prosperous industrial state, has become the most violent state in Mexico, due to the dispute between the groups Santa Rosa de Lima and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, dedicated to fuel theft and drug trafficking.

The clashes between organized crime and its persecution by the security forces have left more than 350,000 murders since 2006, when an anti-drug operation was deployed with marked military participation.

Tens of thousands of people have also disappeared in the middle of that war.

