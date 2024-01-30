Avante Theater re-releases Vargas Llosa’s work, At the foot of the Tmesis

MIAMI.- The company theater Avante relaunch Al pie del Tmesisthe work of the Peruvian writer and playwright Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Prize in Literature 2010, under the direction of Mario Ernesto Sánchez.

For this second look, the director used the same actors who premiered it during the 28th Miami International Hispanic Theater Festival in 2013, Julio Rodríguez and Marilyn Romero. Even the main scenic element – two metal benches, curved and movable – is present.

But the energy of this proposal will be felt again from February 1 to 4, 2024 at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium.

As you remember, Al pie del Tmesis marks the meeting in London of Chispas Bellatn, a successful Peruvian businessman, with Raquel Saavedra, sister of Pirulo, a childhood friend of Chispa. But in reality, the entire piece is a game of memory, of consciousness and of what could have been, but that turned out different.

For this revival we spoke with Mario Ernesto Sánchez, director of the play and founder of the Miami International Hispanic Theater Festival.

The first time you presented Al pie del Tmesis It was in 2013, during the 28th festival, what is there in this work that made you return to it in 2023, for the 37th edition of the Festival?

Due to his many commitments, Abel did not have time to finish the work he was writing and we left it until 2024. It is titled Dissonance and soon you will know more. We resume Al pie del Tmesis for its relevance. It has survived 10 years and is perhaps more relevant now because it deals with homophobia, harassment and transgenderism, as well as love.

You took it to the Dominican Republic in 2023, what was the public reception?

We took it to the Dominican Republic in October 2023, because they invited us with Al pie del Tmesis to inaugurate the XI International Theater Festival in Santiago de los Caballeros and the City Council of that city granted me recognition for having contributed to the development of society. The public reception was beautiful and the criticism was very good.

I did not notice any differences between the 2013 and 2023 versions. Did you consider your proposal sufficiently complete not to introduce changes or were there some and I did not notice them? If there were, what were they?

My proposals are never sufficiently finished. For me, the theater we do can always improve over time. That’s why it takes so long that we have to show up for only four shows. We present the same proposal from 2013, but with 10 years of maturity, especially in acting. The actors already have the characters in their veins. Now it’s a deeper interpretation, but you don’t necessarily notice that because it’s very subtle. The scenery of Nobarte It also had its update.

You have also worked with the same actors. However, 10 years have passed between one production and the next, how have you felt the evolution of Marilyn Romero and Julio Rodríguez?

Both Julio and Marilyn are very talented actors, with a lot of experience and are used to working with me. We know each other well professionally, we respect, admire and – above all – trust in each other’s work. I notice that they no longer have to act, they are simply Chispas and Raquel.

How valid is it? Al pie del Tmesis how work?

This work has been able to sail for a decade and its validity is even more now than when it was released, due to the conflict between the State of Florida and Disney. Although we wish to separate politics from art, it is impossible to achieve this.

You replace it again in February. Remember, you have never done as much promotion with a work as they are doing now, what is the reason for this interest?

It was not premeditated. Running out of work to release in 2023, we thought about this one because of its validity and because it was written by Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Prize winner in Literature. I confess that we also chose it because we are proud of the production, the reviews and its audience. The generous invitation to the Dominican Republic also filled us with joy, but we did not expect it.

Anything else you want to add?

Hopefully in the not too distant future theater in Miami can be presented in seasons longer than four performances for the benefit of the public and actors.

The performances of At the foot of the Thames will be on February 2 and 3 at 8:30 pm; Sunday the 4th at 5:00 pm at the Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami 33135. Reservations can be made by calling (305) 547-5414.