Ban on gas and oil heating: for whom it will now be expensive

Berlin.

The traffic light has agreed on a heating law. It affects owners with a gas or oil heating system – what you have to pay attention to.

The heating plans of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Building Minister Klara Geywitz for gas and oil heating in Germany from 2024 mean major changes for many consumers. After more than 20 hours of marathon discussions, the traffic light coalition had essentially agreed on a ban on new gas and oil heating systems without a renewable component from 2024.

From the gas and oil heating ban for new systems it should exceptions give – this had been able to push through the SPD and FDP in particular. But the exceptions are manageable and partly unrealistic.

Traffic light coalition agrees on heating law – that is planned

After 2024, new gas heaters should only be allowed under one condition: they must be convertible to 100 percent hydrogen

There must be a “binding investment and transformation plan for hydrogen networks” – that’s what the decision paper says

Gradually, new gas heaters are to be operated with biomethane (at least 50 percent) from 2030 and with hydrogen (at least 65 percent) from 2036

The gas or oil heating system breaks down: Consumers should then be able to have a new one installed – but this must then be supplemented with a renewable component after three years

For owners over 80 years of age, the ban on installing classic gas and oil heating systems after 2024 should not apply

Owners of detached and semi-detached houses – who moved in before 2002 – are also to be exempted













Traffic light relaxed gas and oil heating ban: These exceptions should apply from 2024

Away from heating oil and gas and in the not too distant future to biomethane and beyond hydrogen – this is what Habeck’s timetable for the ban on classic gas and oil heating systems envisages. The problem: Whether hydrogen or biogas – heating is expensive for consumers. Green hydrogen in particular is not available in sufficient quantities. In addition, there is the investment and transformation plan for hydrogen networks – this does not yet exist. Without this plan, the installation ban applies de facto.





Ban on new gas and oil heating systems: This exception will be really expensive for owners

In her comment “Heating with hydrogen instead of gas – more honesty please”, our author put it this way: “In Germany it is practically impossible to heat with hydrogen at the moment.” Traffic light plans would unsettle consumers. The exception in the case of broken gas or oil heating systems should also be viewed critically. In these cases, the installation of a new Oil or gas heating allowed – after three years, however, this must then be supplemented with regenerative technology. For those affected, this means double the costs.

Heating Costs in EUR oil heating ab ca. 8.000 gas heating ab ca. 7.000 heat pump ab ca. 15.000 Wood or pellet heating ab ca. 10.000 district heating ab ca. 5.000 fuel cells ab ca. 30.000 solar thermal ab ca. 10.000

You would have to pay for the new gas or oil heating and after three years again for the regenerative part. Background: The cost of a new heat pump can easily be between 15,000 and 30,000 euros. A new gas or oil heating system costs an additional 7,000 to 8,000 euros. Possible conversion costs are not included here. Even the state subsidies for a new heating system do not cover all of them – at least as of today investment costs and are subject to conditions, for example in the case of a heat pump.

Heating basic funding Heating exchange bonus Heat pump bonus promotion total heat pump 25 10 5 40 percent pellet heating 10 10 – 20 percent

Gas and oil heating ban should not apply to everyone: “discrimination” for these people

Last but not least, the exceptions to the gas and oil heating ban for certain groups of people are narrowly defined. owner over 80 years and owners of detached and semi-detached houses – who moved in before 2002 – are to be exempted from the exchange obligation. Minister of Construction Geywitz via Twitter: “The following applies to everyone else: intact oil or gas heating systems – less than 30 years old – do not have to be exchanged.”

Observers criticize that owners under the age of 80 are discriminated against. But the truth is also true: So far, the plans for a ban on classic gas and oil heating systems are only a cabinet draft. This should be approved by the federal government at the end of April. The paper then goes to the Bundestag for deliberations. Changes can still be made here or passages deleted. Therefore, nothing is set in stone – and affected consumer in Germany can hope for changes.

The topics of energy prices and heating concern many consumer since the energy and price crisis in Germany triggered by the war in Ukraine. Fortunately, the situation on the energy market has since calmed down again. The gas price has reached pre-war levels and heating oil has also been cheaper than ever since March and has leveled off at around one euro per liter.

