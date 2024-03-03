Barcelona fails in its attempt to get closer to the top

He FC Barcelona He ran out of ammunition to be able to score against the Athletic de Bilbao and they did not go beyond a goalless draw at the San Mamés Stadium.

It was the opportunity for the culé team to get closer to the top led by Real Madrid , who on Saturday tied in a messy game with Valencia. A defeat was unthinkable. A parity could be accepted, but seeing the situation of the Merengue team, the only viable option was to win. The shooters were short of goals and only one point remains to be distributed for each club.

A duel that turned out to be more difficult for Barca than expected. They had to withstand the tireless attack of Unai Gómez and Berenguer. Gómez overflowed, attacked, tried from afar and even sent a volley. However, André Ter Stegen did not concede a goal. Berenguer, for his part, had the first chance with a shot into the side of the net. Agile with the ball. He tried from a corner of the area. Constantly dangerous against Jules Kounde.

All this adds up to the fact that they lost the Dutchman Frankie De Jong, who had to leave with discomfort in one of his ankles.

“We were going for the victory, we didn’t reach the area enough. A complicated and hard-fought game. A draw that is perhaps better for them,” the culés’ goalkeeper rescued at the end of the match to Movistar TV. Especially at the beginning of the game, when you start to have feelings. Two key players are down. Even so, I think those who entered did well.”

In addition to the certain absences of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona will also be without Xavi Hernández and Ronald Araújo for next Friday’s match against Mallorca. The reason is that both were warned of a penalty and saw a yellow. It so happens that the card that the coach saw was for protesting the yellow card that the Uruguayan center back saw.

Thus, Xavi’s brother, Óscar, will be in charge of occupying the FC Barcelona bench ahead of the match against Mallorca that will be played in Montjuïc.