Best price: Vodafone tariff with 38 GB & Allnet-Flat for only 12.99 euros



Freenet is now offering its popular Vodafone tariff with an all-network flat rate and 38 GB of data volume for just EUR 12.99 per month. This not only achieves a low price, but also convinces with a speed of 100 Mbit/s and a waiver of the connection price.









Green LTE tariff at Freenet

38 GB + Allnet Flat for 12.99 euros





to offer







In the meantime, not only is the price below one euro per gigabyte of data volume lower, the 50 cent hurdle has also fallen. The Green LTE tariff from Freenet is only 34 cents per gigabyte and that in the well-developed Vodafone network.

Interested parties sign up for two years and can even have the connection price reimbursed by SMS. In addition, a flexible contract start is possible and taking the old number with you is free of charge.



Freenet ensures the best price in the Vodafone network

From the former normal price of 44.99 euros to the previous offer price of 24.99 euros, the “mega deal” drops to almost unbeatable 12.99 euros per month. In addition to the 100 MBit/s in the download mentioned at the beginning, the upload speed is a maximum of 25 MBit/s.

Enough speed to play films, series, music and podcasts, check emails and upload the next TikTok dance. The data volume of 38 GB should be sufficient for every month. Alternatively, a Freenet hotspot flat rate is included for over 50 million public WiFi networks in 120 countries.





Green LTE tariff at Freenet

38 GB + Allnet Flat for 12.99 euros





to offer







freenet Vodafone Green LTE 38GB in detail:

38 GB LTE data volume

Vodafone network with 100 MBit/s

Allnet flat rate for telephony and SMS

EU roaming, VoLTE and WiFi calling

Freenet hotspot flat rate included

Choice between triple SIM and eSIM

Monthly only 12.99 euros

From the 25th month 44.99 euros

Save connection price by SMS

Sign up now with Freenet

Freenet then rounds off the offer with an extra: the connection price of 39.99 euros can be easily refunded after completion. To do this, simply send an SMS with the content “AP free” (without special characters) to 8362 with the device you are using within 30 days.

The reduced price of the Green LTE tariff for the first 24 months. After that, the costs increase to 44.99 euros per month. At the end of the term and beyond, the contract can be terminated if necessary with a notice period of one month.

Even if you oversleep the termination date, you are only bound to the more expensive basic price for a short time thanks to legal regulations. In any case, Freenet’s offer convinced us, which is why we give our recommendation.





Green LTE tariff at Freenet

38 GB + Allnet Flat for 12.99 euros





to offer



