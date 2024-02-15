Bets on the Super Bowl leave big profits

ATLANTIC CITY-. Since the Super Bowl This year it was held in Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the United States there was little doubt that the stakes surrounding the big match would be enormous.

Statistics from various states where sports betting is legalized show that the prediction was correct.

Nevada sportsbooks set record $185.6 million in bets in the game in which the Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers, to obtain their second consecutive title.

These houses kept $6.8 million in profits, up from $4.3 million a year ago, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported.

The total number of bets at Nevada’s 182 establishments surpassed the previous record of $179.8 million on the 2022 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2023 Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles generated $153.1 million in bets.

In New Jersey, the nine Atlantic Casinos, the three racetracks that accept sports betting, and their online allies handled $141.6 million for the Super Bowl, according to the state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement – ​​a 30% increase over the total from last year.

This resulted in a profit of approximately $8.5 million for the sportsbooks, down from $12.8 million last year.

In Pennsylvania, $71.5 million was bet on the Super Bowl, 15% less than last year’s game, in which the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Chiefs.

Other states with large betting markets, including New York and Illinois, have yet to report betting levels for this year’s Super Bowl.

Simplebet, the popular microsite for bettors who prefer to look up odds at isolated moments in a game, saw double-digit increases in the number of bets on the Super Bowl ($1 million, up 33%), and in the total amount wagered ($17 million, up to 29%).

“We are delighted to see the deep engagement of bettors around the country,” said company CEO Chris Bevilacqua. “The increase in engagement with Simplebet markets we have seen this season is consistent with the increase in NFL television ratings.”

Source: AP