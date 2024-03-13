Biden is a presidential candidate, Trump awaits final count

President Joe Biden secured the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi. Trump also officially carried the two states.

Before 10 pm, Biden became the Democratic candidate for re-election, while Trump only had about 60 votes left to declare himself Joe Biden’s official opponent.

Both, without an obstacle rival, won the four states in dispute: Georgia, Washington state, Mississippi and Hawaii.

The former president is the only Republican in the race for the November elections after eliminating the competition (a dozen candidates) in recent months.

Her last rival, Nikki Haley, threw in the towel on March 6.

This Tuesday, like the so-called Super Tuesday, were decisive for the presidential battle in November 2024 with the rematch for the first time since 1912 between two American presidents.

Trump was 137 delegates short of the 1,215 needed to win the Republican Party nomination. There were 161 Republican delegates at stake this Tuesday.

Biden arrived with 102 fewer delegates than the 1,968 needed to formally become the Democratic nominee. There were 254 Democratic delegates up for grabs in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state.

The presidential primaries began on January 15 in Iowa for the Republicans and on February 3 in South Carolina for the Democrats.

MAGA and Trump call for debates

Under the most unusual harassment politician in the history of the United States and with four pending judicial proceedings, the 45th American president emerged as the great protagonist in the so-called Super Tuesday of the 2024 primary elections.

“Thank you – MAGA!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using the acronym for his slogan “Make America Great Again.”

The so-called Super Tuesday arrived for the former president with the important unanimous decision of the United States Supreme Court that restored him to the 2024 presidential primary ballots.

Just eight months before the general elections, Trump and Biden have intensified their electoral campaigns based on their perspectives and approaches to the economy, immigration and foreign policy, the three issues that dominate the latest national polls.

The former president and Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, He challenged his Democratic opponent to debate “whenever and wherever.”

“It is important, for the good of our country, that Joe Biden and I debate issues vital to the United States and the American people,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social network.

“That’s why I call for debates to be held whenever, wherever, wherever,” said the former president.

Biden: deteriorating mental health

Biden is under constant public scrutiny, after serious mental lapses in public and following a report released in February in which special counsel Robert Hur, appointed by Biden’s Justice Department chief, Merrick Garland, to investigate the case of hundreds of classified and top secret documents at various Biden properties, concluded that “criminal charges were not warranted in this matter.” But he described Biden, 81, as an “old man with a poor memory.”

In the document, Hur highlighted that Biden could not say the date he was vice president in Barack Obama’s government or the date of his son’s death.

Special prosecutor Robert Hur, during four hours of testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, firmly affirmed the conclusions of his 345-page report in which he questioned the age and mental capacity of the 81-year-old president, but recommended that no charges be brought against him.

“My team and I conducted a thorough and independent investigation” and “identified evidence that the President intentionally withheld classified material after the end of his vice presidency when he was a private citizen,” Hur summarized before two House committees.

The special prosecutor was appointed in 2023 by the Secretary of Justice, Merrick Garland, after the discovery in 2022 of hundreds of classified and top secret documents in several of his properties, including a house in Wilmington, Delaware (northeast) and in a former office. .

Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2017.

Republicans have harshly charged that Biden has received preferential treatment from his own Justice Department and that Trump is unfairly victimized by prosecutors led by Biden appointee Merrick Garland. Conservatives have called this situation “Two-Level Justice.”

The unpopularity

Unlike 2020, Biden’s popularity is at tiny levels below 40% in some surveys and 30% in others. Millions of Americans are dogged by historic high inflation for three years, which has crushed the purchasing power of American families.

On the other hand is the immigration chaos with the disastrous “Open Door” policy that has led to serious problems for national security with the arrival of more than 8 million immigrants, including tens of thousands of criminals, members of recognized criminal gangs such as the Tren de Aragua in Venezuela.

Biden’s actions have also caused a more than 40% increase in fentanyl trafficking at the southern border and other powerful synthetic drugs that far exceed the effects of heroin and cocaine. In addition, they have skyrocketed human trafficking and the profits of organized crime that operates in Mexico and in the United States.

For the above reasons, Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate have said “Enough” and firmly demand that Biden close the southern border along with a package of restrictive measures that the Democrats and the White House, under the direct influence of left-wing radicalism, refuse to comply.

