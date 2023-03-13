Bill Gates against Elon Musk, Justin Bieber and other celebrities: the philanthropist wants to stop this project

The distances between Bill Gates y Elon Musk They are wide and highly visible. Among various topics, the first chooses to protect the environment and take advantage of resources such as solar energy; the second points to space, to the colonization of Mars. And here it is affected to the very Justin Bieber.

Gates recently criticized Musk for his space program, saying he would rather pay for vaccines than go to Mars. “Actually, It’s quite expensive to go to Mars.” indicated the creator of Microsoft in an interview with the BBC. “You can buy measles vaccines and save lives for a thousand dollars each.”

And those kinds of situations It benefits more than going to Mars.” stressed the philanthropist.

For Elon Musk, the colonization of Mars will be essential for our planet, since the resources found there can be used. It is one of its main objectives, with SpaceX at the helm.

But… What does Justin Bieber have to do with all this?

Justin Bieber and other celebrities who want to go to space

Justin Bieber wants to be a space tourist (Photo: Instagram @justinbieber)

The singer is ready to travel to space, according to Virgin Galactic. It may not be going to live on the red planet, but it is joining the wave of space tourism.

In addition to Bieber, it also highlights Leonardo DiCaprio on the list of people who bought Virgin Galactic tickets, according to the BBC.

It is talked about that each ticket costs about 250 thousand dollars. At least, it was the price for 2020.

space tourism

Companies like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are working to boost space tourism. In the case of Elon Musk’s company, the goal is to go beyond a simple trip, stimulating colonization.

The companies of Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos seek to draw only on the experience of get on a ship and be in orbit for a while.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

In fact, Blue Origin has scheduled for 2024 the shipment to the suborbital zone of a mission made up only of female astronauts, with Bezos’ girlfriend, journalist and pilot Lauren Sánchez, as commander.

Bill Gates is against all these types of projects. But he only has to continue advising, from afar.