BLACKPINK’s Jisoo surpasses BTS’s Jimin in his solo debut

South Korean singer Jisoo has left an indelible mark on the industry kpop with his debut solo album titled “I”.

In recent years, the solo debuts of idol groups kpop They have gained more and more popularity, and have been highly anticipated by their fans.

Recently, there have been two great solo debuts in the industry, those of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jimin from BTSwhich have broken records and generated great expectations around the world.

Jisoo’s success with her album “ME”

He album “ME” has managed to break several records, including that of highest first day sales and the first week for any female solo artist in Hanteo history.

Jisoo surpassed his colleague Jimin of bts in terms of sales, racking up over 1.6 million yen ($12,050.46) with his album compared to 1.2 million yen ($9,037.85) for Jimin.

More than 876,249 copies sold on its first day of release, “ME” has become the highest selling album on its first day of release for a K-Pop female soloist in all of history, according to Hanteo.

as a member of BLACKPINK, Jisoo He has shown his talents in acting and dancing, but as a solo artist, he has made his vocal ability and artistic style clear.

In The Truth News We already told you about their main song “Flower” and its meaning, who has been praised by fans for her melodious voice and the perfect combination with the beats of the track.

The fandom of BLACKPINK has remained steadfast in its support for Jisoo at every step of his career, and his solo debut has been no exception.

Who is the richest of BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK’s Jennie



BLACKPINK’s Jennie stands out for its financial success, since She is considered the richest member of the group.. According to reports from South Korean sources, his net worth is estimated at $10 million, and his contract value is estimated to be around $800,000 as of June 2022.

