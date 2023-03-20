Bonial launches AI-supported DOOH campaign for kaufDA in CoWorking Spaces

Bonial International GmbH

Berlin (ots)

Second cooperation with the content distribution platform FRAMEN

Bonial implements future-oriented AI technology in its Germany-wide advertising campaign

On March 20, 2023, Bonial will launch its second national digital out-of-home campaign in collaboration with FRAMEN. In the next two weeks, digital displays from kaufDA will be presented on monitors installed in co-working spaces throughout Germany.

Bonial relies on situational marketing and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to convey the advantages of the local shopping app kaufDA. When asked “Why do so many people use the kaufDA app?” the AI ​​provides a convincing answer and shows the added value of the app for the user:

Offers and discounts Easy to use time saving sustainability personalization

Stefanie Graser, Chief Marketing Officer at Bonial: “The integration of AI-supported advertising in CoWorking Spaces underlines our willingness to innovate and flexibility in a constantly changing market. As a pioneer in the use of AI technologies in the advertising sector, we show the enormous potential that lies in the combination of artificial intelligence and targeted advertising. Our current DOOH campaign picks up on the AI ​​trend in order to gain maximum attention for our app. CoWorking Spaces offer the perfect environment to reach our target group – digitally affine and open to modern , resource-saving solutions.”

