Bregman crossed the denialist deputy: “Shut up and stop defending genocide”

This Tuesday the session in Deputies began with a tribute to the 30,000 disappeared from the last civic-military dictatorship, within the framework of the month of Memory.

Since the presence of defenders of repressors in the venue, the act to remember the victims of State Terrorism was interrupted on several occasions.

One of the hottest moments of the legislative day happened when, in her speech, the deputy of the Left Front Myriam Bregman pointed against the denialist bench of Javier Milei.

“Do you know why they claim denialism? Because the policies they want to carry out are the policies of Martínez de Hoz and they are only applied with a lot of repression. That is why they talk about the human rights gig as Mauricio Macri did,” launched the deputy

Bregman’s position sparked the anger of the representatives of Together for Change and the anger of the libertarians, among whom was the defender of repressors Victoria Villarruel, who began to interrupt shouting.