Case of “campaign kits”: the RN sentenced on appeal to a fine of 250,000 euros

At first instance, the far-right party was fined 18,750 euros for “concealment of abuse of corporate assets.”

The Paris Court of Appeal sentenced the National Rally to a fine of 250,000 euros on Wednesday in the case of the FN’s “campaign kits”, the turnkey electoral material used by the candidates of the National Front (now National Rally) during the 2012 legislative elections.

Overvalued benefits

At the heart of the file, campaign kits made up of leaflets, posters, a website and accounting services which were sold 16,650 euros to candidates of the FN (now RN) by the association Jeanne, the micro-party of Marine Le Pen.

They were provided by the communication company Riwal, headed by Frédéric Chatillon, a former president of Gud (Groupe union defense, far-right student organization), sentenced at first instance to two and a half years in prison, including ten months and 250,000 euro fine.

For the prosecution, this system hid overvalued benefits, intended to deceive the State which reimburses the expenses of candidates exceeding 5% of the vote.