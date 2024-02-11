Cimafunk on Irakere 50 concert in Miami: “A sacred moment”

Cuban singer and songwriter Erik Alejandro Rodríguez, better known by his stage name Cimafunkwas present at the tribute held last Friday, February 9 at the Arsht Center in Miami for the 50 years of the group Irakere.

In a video shared on the social network Instagram, Cimafunk is seen enjoying the musical chords of great Cuban musicians who gathered for this tribute.

“Last night for the first time I had the live Irakere experience! Speechless! A sacred moment! Thank you Irakere for so much Afro-Cuban and so much funk,” said the musician who was recently nominated in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

He also took the opportunity to thank Chucho Valdés, whom he had the courtesy to go and say hello backstage.

“You’re out of the league,” were part of the words that Valdés said to Cimafunk, while he proudly showed off his jacket with the Irakere 50 engraving.

In the video shared by Cimafunk you can see him enjoying the music of Irakere and even Chucho himself can be seen dancing on stage.

Another one that is also photographed with these great Cuban artists was the Cuban actor and comedian Alexis Valdés.

“Yesterday with Cuban greats in the 50s of Irakere,” Alexis wrote on Instagram.

Days before the concert, Chucho had thanked the sold out of the room where the presentation took place.

He also said: “You cannot talk about the history of Cuban music without Irakere and it is very comforting to know that many generations around the planet are the product of our contribution.”