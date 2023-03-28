COLORSMITH, THE FIRST AND ONLY CUSTOM HAIR COLOR FOR MEN, LAUNCHES NEW SALON QUALITY STYLING EQUIPMENT

Colorsmith

Professionally formulated to enhance the at-home styling experience, made with premium ingredients in 100% recyclable bottles

The award-winning brand Colorsmith, which makes men’s hair color to order at home, is adding five new premium styling products – Grooming Lotion, Styling Creme Paste, Flex Gel, Pomade and Clay Creme – to provide safe and easy styling for its customers. The fragrance of the styler is paraben-free and contains notes of citrus fruits, fresh herbs and patchouli.

“Our professional formulas contain high-quality active ingredients such as quinoa, aloe vera and seaweed extract and are free from SLS and SLES. In the spirit of sustainability, the packaging is made from 100% PCR and is 100% recyclable,” says Dr. Greta Rose, CEO and giving them the best hair color, hair care and styling experience from start to finish,” added Rose.

Die 6,5 fl oz Grooming Lotion ($18) improves manageability, reduces frizz and gives the hair a natural finish.

Die 5 oz Styling Creme Paste ($18) starts as a cream and ends as a paste. This universal styling product adds structure to textured styles, adds definition to curly hair and reduces frizz.

The 5 oz Flex Gel ($18) with a non-flaky formula tames frizz, adds definition and improves manageability to give hair a natural finish.

Die 2,82 oz Pomade ($18) is a medium hold styler with a high shine finish for sleek styles.

Die 2,82 oz Clay Creme ($18) is a clay styling product with the texture of a cream and a medium hold.

Colorsmith’s new hair care line is in the USA and most European countries including Great Britain, France, Deutschland, Spain and Italy.

For more information on Colorsmith hair care or to create a color profile, please visit www.colorsmith.co.

About Colorsmith:

Colorsmith, launched in 2020, offers men a totally customized hair coloring experience for natural looking gray coverage on their own terms. Each order comes with a custom color, personalized easy-to-follow instructions, coloring tools, and access to colorists who can help with every step. Colorsmith was founded by the team behind the award-winning hair coloring company Salon and is based on state-of-the-art, double-patented technology.

