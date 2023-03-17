Criticism of the new law on what security guards are allowed to do

The government has decided on a new bill which includes the expanded powers. In addition to the body search, the security guards must also be allowed to transport people who have been taken into custody.

– Now we get a modern regulation of the security guards that both makes it possible to use them for more purposes and on larger geographical areas and they can play an even bigger role in not least helping the police, says Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer (M).

The new law should make it easier to deploy the guards in more places than today, which several municipalities have requested, according to the Minister of Justice.

Facing criticism

The bill was out for consultation in 2021 and was criticized by, among others, the human rights organizations Amnesty International and Civil rights defenders.

– Law enforcement officers have a very short training which is far from sufficient to be able to do this mission in a legally secure way, says John Stauffer, chief legal officer at Civil rights defenders.

According to the organization, the increased possibilities to search people – to determine their identity – risks leading to more cases of racial profiling.

– So that you take action like this – not based on what you suspect a person has done – but the person you are.

Are you afraid that people will be subjected to more scrutiny than others due to skin color?

– It is absolutely a risk and is fundamentally about discrimination, says John Stauffer.

The Minister of Justice answers:

– As a general rule, everyone who exercises authority against individuals must not engage in racial profiling. That principle and rules do not change with this proposal.

Want to see longer education

According to the bill, the training for security guards should go from today’s 80 hours to at least 160 hours. Civil rights defenders want to see more extensive training.

– We are talking about a training of one month compared to, for example, police officers who have a training of 2.5 years, says John Stauffer.

The law is proposed to enter into force on 1 January 2024.