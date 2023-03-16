Cruz Azul vs San Luis: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

🔜 Next stop: Azteca Stadium. 🫡 🆚 @CruzAzul 💪🏼 With great enthusiasm and determination we will go to face one of the 6 finals that we have left! 🫡#ConAlmaPotosina @MobilSLP pic.twitter.com/XMnbmPCx1x — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) March 13, 2023

💥 CRUZ AZUL BEATS PUMAS! 💥 A goal from Escoboza at 84 gave victory to Tuca Ferretti’s men to sentence the university students. pic.twitter.com/CSS3mv7Bt1 — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) March 12, 2023

IT’S OVER! San Luis returns to the path of victory and defeats Querétaro, which already has 52 games without winning on the road. GOALS: pic.twitter.com/tbCT94IyPm – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) March 11, 2023

“Opportunities present themselves every day, in training sessions, in games, but I think I have lacked optimal performance, obviously as a ‘9’ a striker is asked for goals, but I’m working and if they give me the chance I’ll be there to to do the things. The truth is that I am in a healthy competition like other ‘9’, I am fighting mentally, physically to do things well and show the fans, my teammates and the team “he said at a press conference.

“Obviously the anxiety of not scoring goals and one as a striker wants the ball to always go in. I am working and when it is my turn to take advantage of the opportunity that the ball enters, that it does not stop, that it be a habit ”ended.

In addition to this, according to different sources, the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti will continue to take into account the Uruguayan Christian Tabó, despite the injuries he has had and that have taken him away from the field for a long time. However, the Uruguayan would not be available yet to face the saint Louissince he continues with ailments and has trained separately from his teammates, for which his return is expected until the following week for Date 13.

Cruz Azul striker, Iván Morales, accepted that he has had difficult times for not scoring in the tournament 💥 In 5 games played in the Clausura 2023 he has not scored goals ❌ pic.twitter.com/YYzHaofcFC — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) March 14, 2023

The networks of the Gladiators were very active, since they showed off several of their footballers, who shone in different aspects of Date 11, such as the theme of one-on-one defensive duels.

Likewise, the one with the highest performance during the Classic ’57 was Ricardo Chavezwhile the one with the highest speed was vitinhothe one with the longest journey was the Uruguayan Juan Sanabria and the pass dealer with the best effectiveness was Fernando Pinuelas.

🏃🏻‍♂️ My Juanma was all over the field! 🔥@Primera_More presents the top 3 of our players who covered the most distance in the #ClassicDeLa57. 🤓#ConAlmaPotosina pic.twitter.com/6LT95fUsfU — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) March 15, 2023

Forecast: Cruz Azul 2-1 San Luis