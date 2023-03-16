Cruz Azul vs San Luis: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

Next Saturday, March 18, Cruz Azul receives Atlético San Luis at the Aztec stadium for Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, a duel where the local team will seek to add a new victory to be able to climb positions thinking about the championship play-off.
The Machine comes from having surpassed the Pumas in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, three points that he got just in the final minutes, since alonso escoboza he dressed as a hero at 84′ with a great goal, so that the cement growers rose to ninth position with 13 units.
On the other hand, the Tuneros also come from having won, since they defeated the Queretaro in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumwith annotations Dieter Villalpando and the brazilian vitinhoplacing himself in the twelfth rung with twelve points.
Date: Saturday, March 18
Location: Mexico City
Estadio: Azteca
Time: 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 3:00 p.m. (Southern US time) and 6:00 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Canal: Vix+
Streaming Online: Vix+
BLUE CROSS: 2 wins
SAINT LOUIS: 1 victoria
TIES: 2 draws
BLUE CROSS: G P G G G
SAINT LOUIS: G P P E P
One of the footballers who has left the most doubts in La Noria is the Chilean Ivan Moralesto whom things have not been given, for this reason, he himself accepted that he is indebted to the fans, however, he continues working to be able to give results.
“Opportunities present themselves every day, in training sessions, in games, but I think I have lacked optimal performance, obviously as a ‘9’ a striker is asked for goals, but I’m working and if they give me the chance I’ll be there to to do the things. The truth is that I am in a healthy competition like other ‘9’, I am fighting mentally, physically to do things well and show the fans, my teammates and the team “he said at a press conference.
“Obviously the anxiety of not scoring goals and one as a striker wants the ball to always go in. I am working and when it is my turn to take advantage of the opportunity that the ball enters, that it does not stop, that it be a habit ”ended.
In addition to this, according to different sources, the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti will continue to take into account the Uruguayan Christian Tabó, despite the injuries he has had and that have taken him away from the field for a long time. However, the Uruguayan would not be available yet to face the saint Louissince he continues with ailments and has trained separately from his teammates, for which his return is expected until the following week for Date 13.
Goalie: Jesus Crown (C)
Defenses: Ramiro Funes Mori, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, ‘Cata’ Dominguez
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Ramiro Carrera, Charly Rodríguez
Forwards: Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna, Augusto Lotti
Bank: Sebastián Jurado, Jordan Silva, Rodrigo Huescas, Rafael Baca, Iván Morales, Gonzalo Carneiro, Michal Estrada, Alonso Escoboza, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Jaiber Jiménez, Alexis Gutiérrez.
This Monday the people from San Luis returned to training at La Presa to face their next duel, remembering that the Brazilian coach Andre Jardine He already warned that his team will be in the league at any cost.
The networks of the Gladiators were very active, since they showed off several of their footballers, who shone in different aspects of Date 11, such as the theme of one-on-one defensive duels.
Likewise, the one with the highest performance during the Classic ’57 was Ricardo Chavezwhile the one with the highest speed was vitinhothe one with the longest journey was the Uruguayan Juan Sanabria and the pass dealer with the best effectiveness was Fernando Pinuelas.
Goalie: Marcelo Barovero (C)
Defenses: Fernando Piñuelas, José García, Eduardo Águila, Ricardo Chávez
Midfielders: Rodrigo Dourado, Juan Sanabria, Dieter Villalpando, and John Murillo.
Forwards: Matthew Klimowicz, Leo Bonatini
Bank: Uziel García, Javier Güemez, Ángel Zaldívar, Vitinho, Juan Castro, Juan Martínez, Sabin Merino, Rodrigo González, David Andrade, David Ochoa.
Despite the fact that the two clubs come from adding a victory, it must be taken into account that the saint Louis victory to Queretaro, a team that has been suffering from malaria for a long time and is in the penultimate place. In the case of Blue Crossthey still have possibilities to improve and the advantage of playing at home could give them the weapons they need to add three and continue thinking about the playoffs.
Forecast: Cruz Azul 2-1 San Luis
