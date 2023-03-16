The 10 best moments of Real Madrid in the Classics against FC Barcelona

We are in a week in which Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face each other in LaLiga for the match corresponding to matchday 26. These matches are always loaded with intensity. Today we will remember the best moments lived by Real Madrid in confrontations against FC Barcelona.
Here are the 10 best moments of Real Madrid in the Clásicos:
In 1999, in the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the culé fiefdom, a 22-year-old Raúl scored in the 86th minute, which meant the tie on the scoreboard. Neither short nor lazy the white legend decided to celebrate by silence the Camp Nou.
Year 2014, final of the Copa del Rey, one by one on the scoreboard and in the last minutes of the game Gareth Bale received the ball in his own half and started a gallop that has now remained for the memory, ending up scoring the goal that would give him the title to the meringues.
Real Madrid has in its possession the biggest win in a match that faces these two greats of Spanish football. It happened in 1943 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, the whites had to overcome a three-nil loss and, in the second leg, they not only came back but also endorsed a historic beating.
In 2008, FC Barcelona had to do the famous “little corridor” to its eternal rival after winning the league. To make matters worse for the Catalans, the match would end with a white victory for Real Madrid by four goals to one.
After 20 years in which Real Madrid was unable to win at the Camp Nou, Los Galacticos managed to break that streak in the 2003/04 season.
In the 2012/13 season, with the score tied at one, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goal that would give his team victory and he did not hesitate to celebrate it by asking for calm at the Camp Nou.
In the 1994/95 season, Real Madrid would beat FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu, endorsing their eternal rival 5-0. That night Iván Zamorano scored a hat trick.
In the 2001/02 season, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid would meet in the semifinals of the Champions League. In the match played at the Camp Nou, Madrid would win by two goals to nil with goals from Zidane and McManaman.
Another match that has remained in the retina of Madrid fans is that game in which Real Madrid managed to beat FC Barcelona by four goals to two in front of their fans.
In the 1935 season, Real Madrid managed to beat FC Barcelona by eight goals to two at their stadium. This is the biggest result in the history of the Clásicos in league competition.
