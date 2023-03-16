The 10 best moments of Real Madrid in the Classics against FC Barcelona

12 years of one of the best postcards that the Santiago Bernabéu has given away! 🔥😮

Corridor from Barcelona to champion Real Madrid after winning their title on 31 #LaLiga. 🏆🇪🇸

Messi, Xavi, Puyol and Rafael Márquez, among others, applauded the Merengue team. 👀💥 pic.twitter.com/KZ6ucOJfL2

— ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) May 7, 2020