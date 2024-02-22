Cuban journalist and writer Fausto Mas dies

MIAMI.- He journalist y cuban writer Fausto Mas, who lived in Venezuela, died. The unfortunate news was confirmed today -February 22- by several personalities and Venezuelan media.

“Unfortunately, Fausto Mas, a communications man, incisive journalist, but above all a friend of friends, has passed away. To his family and colleagues our heartfelt condolences. We raise a prayer for his soul and that strength be with those who will miss him. Rest In peace, friend Fausto,” the politician Enrique Capriles wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Trajectory

According to historian Toms Straka, the intellectual died at the age of 90.

“Fausto Mas has died at the age of 90. Legendary journalist since the time of Revolution Monday. He went to Venezuela where he was part of the universe of exiled journalists who in the 70s helped enliven our cultural life and renew our journalism,” Straka expressed on networks.

“Perhaps his last great company was that of editor. With Libros Marcados he published polemical titles, which used to sell very well, on themes of the hectic political life of the early years of 2000. Many, however, will be classics, of interest in the future,” added the historian.

The analyzes of the journalist and writer

Upon emigrating from his native Camagey, Cuba, Fausto Mas stood out in Venezuela as one of the most analytical voices in politics. During his career he was seen as host of the program blow by blowweekly column in The Nationalwriter of Tell me about Havana, The military enigma y ms.

“Fausto was a direct man, of course, frontal in his analysis, but also frontal in his delivery, in his delivery of the information he handled. In addition to being funny, he was a reference man in our journalism,” said journalist Romn Lozinski in his radio program on Unión Radio.

“The basis of Maduro’s political power is Chávez. Chávez without Maduro is someone; Maduro without Chávez is nobody. Maduro was a second-rate figure in the Government. (While) in Chávez’s government there were no first-class figures. “Chávez – for some reason – was deliberately overshadowing. In Chávez’s government it was dangerous to stand out too much, he would push anyone who stood out too much. He had a great sense of power. He said: ‘the fewer competitors, the better,'” he declared. Fausto Mas in an interview for The newspaper.

Until now, the cause of the death of the writer and journalist is unknown.