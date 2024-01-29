Cuban producer and manager Boris Arencibia arrested in Miami

MIAMI.- This weekend it emerged that the Cuban businessman and music producer, based in Miami Boris Arencibia was arrested by the FBI for alleged crimes of fraud and money laundering.

“The Cuban producer and manager Boris Arencibia would have been arrested in the city of Miami, according to information from the influencer Alex Otaola. According to the communicator, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Arencibia, president of Caribe Promotions Inc. this weekend,” reported CubitaNOW .

The news has been confirmed to our production, the FBI has arrested Mr. Boris Arencibia at 3:00 am. He is imprisoned. “We have not been able to confirm the reasons,” Otaloa noted on his YouTube channel.

Besides, America He detailed that the Federal Bureau of Prisons page shows basic data about a prisoner named Boris Arencibia, 50, who appears with registration number 60626-004, in the Miami-Dade County jail.

“So far neither the Department of Justice nor the Federal Bureau of Investigation itself have issued any statement about the case, nor is there any information regarding it in the Federal Court of the Southern District of Florida,” published the local media.

“A search of the judicial archives shows that a person with the same name and registration number, born in Cuba on September 7, 1973, was arrested along with another person named Benigno Camilo Balsa on May 1, 2000, accused of fraud and conspiracy to possess false credit card manufacturing equipment, charges to which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced on November 9 of that year to six months in prison and three years of supervised release, in addition to being prevented from possessing firearms. fire”, added Amricatev, highlighting that both will be the same person, it will be the promoter of the so-called MSMEs in Cuba and the organizer in August 2023 of the controversial Santa María Music Fest concert, which took place in the Cayo Santamara tourist center. , operated by soldiers of the Cuban dictatorship.

Neither Boris Arencibia nor his team have made any statements regarding this matter.