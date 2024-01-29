Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva move to an exclusive urbanization in Madrid

It was summer 2015 when the media reported a possible relationship between Alejandra Silvaa successful Korean businesswoman whose father was once vice president of Real Madrid, and Richard Gere. Three years later both married in NY. And today they already have two children running around the house. The publicist, 40, and the actor, 74, have consolidated their relationship to the point of making something come true that would have sounded impossible at the very least, surreal two decades ago. Richard Gere moved to Madrid.

As confirmed Vanitatis, that the traditional streets will have the interpreter as a new neighbor is an open secret. After meeting Silva, the mythical protagonist of Pretty Womanwho has decided to spend the summer on the Galician coast, fell in love with the corners of our country.

Several months ago they were caught in some luxury real estate agencies asking for an address in the capital, as well as an international school where the little ones could study. Alexander y James, five and four years, respectively. And the truth is that they have already made the decision to change New Canaan, Connecticut, on the outskirts of Madrid.

What is the house like?

Last summer, Gere acquired a property more than 800 square meters in the urbanization of La Moraleja, in the municipality of Alcobendas. There you will have a huge number of familiar faces as neighbors, ranging from professional colleagues, such as Amaia Salamancaeven footballers, such as Luka Modric, through names like Rosauro Varo, Ana Obregn or Baroness Thyssen herself.

As described in the aforementioned magazine, the property to which the couple has decided to move is located in one of the best areas of the complex and, in addition, very close to one of the international school centers of the place. Just as they were looking for a few months ago. In addition, the house also has a large plot and its own garden that will fulfill the desire to disconnect away from the media spotlight that the couple has always advocated.

The date for the actor and the businesswoman to start receiving letters in the mailbox depends on one last factor: at the moment the house is under renovation. to adapt it to the tastes of the couple and their family. When this is over, they will be able to start their new life in Madrid. From Vanitatis point out Gere and Silva’s intention that their children start the school year in Madrid in Septemberso it is expected that both will be definitively installed before summer or during this.