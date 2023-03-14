Did a Russian fighter plane collide with a US drone over the Black Sea?

The military tension between the United States and Russia it will continue as long as the war in Ukraine does not end. And this is what just happened: the Gabacho army accused that a Russian plane crashed into its drone in the Black Sea —an area considered strategic for these two powers.

International media came out with the note citing military sources or a statement published by the very European Command of the American General Staffthe United States military group responsible for operations in Europe and parts of Asia and the Middle East.

“A combat training day organized by a local civilian paramilitary formation called TSEL on February 22, 2023 in Lviv Region, Ukraine.” Photo: Sean Gallup-Getty Images.

Russian fighter plane crashes into US drone

It’s a bit obvious to say, but the collision between the Russian fighter plane and the US drone happened in context of the war in Ukraine.

That, by the way, it has already been a year since the special military operation ordered by Vladimir Putin and that has left at least 18 thousand people deadincluding 400 minors and older adults, according to a UN estimate.

Foto: Getty Images.

As for the soldiers who have died in the war, estimates calculate around 180,000 Russian soldiers, while in Ukraine 100,000 are estimated —sources such as the AFP o AP They speak of 150,000 soldiers killed per army.

Things we don’t want to have happened, like the war, but it continues. And in this scenario, the United States accused that a Russian fighter plane collided with an American drone, on the morning of this Tuesday, March 14.

According to the European Command of the United States General Staff, the crash happened after two Russian Su-27 fighter jets were trying to intercept an MQ-9 Reaper drone not tripulated.

Foto: Getty Images.

And be careful with the annotation of the European Command of the General Staff: the interception it was unsafe and unprofessional.

“Dangerous Actions”

The European Command of the American General Staff described all this as one more of the “dangerous actions” carried out by Russian pilots when in contact with US or Ukrainian-allied aircraft.

Moreover, he warned that these dangerous actions can end in “miscalculations and involuntary escalations”.

Foto: Google Maps.

In detail of the United States military, one of the Russian fighter planes flew in front of the drone, releasing fuel from their tanks – irresponsibly and “unprofessional” with the environment.

Total that the Russian fighter crashed into the drone’s propellerswhich ended up falling into the waters of the Black Sea.

He drone in question is a model manufactured by General Atomics. It is a MALE type aircraft (medium altitude and long range), controlled remotely and is usually used for surveillance tasks at a speed of 335km/h.

In addition to the United States Army, the British Royal Air Force, the Italian Air Force and the Spanish Air and Space Army use the drone. MQ-9 Reaper.

Russia’s response

In short, the Russia denied that a Russian fighter plane was responsible for the crash of the US drone over the Black Sea.

In fact, the Ministry of Defense of Russia accused that the fall was caused by the bad piloting of the drone. Here is his version, also shared through a statement: “From sudden maneuvers, the drone entered an uncontrolled flight with loss of altitude and collided with the surface of the water”.

Foto: Sasha Mordovets-Getty Images.

What do you think? These are versions that contrast with each other and, for now, the State Department of the gaba summoned the Russian ambassador to talk about what happened in the Black Sea.

It may interest you