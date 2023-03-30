Do Real strike twice at Chelsea?

Real Madrid apparently became aware of two Chelsea FC players when looking for newcomers for the coming season. According to ‘as’, Los Blancos are considering signing another right-back to increase competition between Daniel Carvajal (31) and Lucas Vázquez (31). Real became aware of Reece James. The 23-year-old enjoys a good reputation in the Spanish capital.

Nevertheless, those responsible know that a commitment will not be an easy undertaking. The Englishman is under contract with the Londoners until 2028. According to the article, possible alternatives are João Cancelo (28 / currently FC Bayern), Juan Foyth (25 / Villarreal) and Davide Calabria (26 / AC Milan).

According to the Spanish newspaper, Kai Havertz (23) is another player from the Premier League club on the royal list. Even before he moved to the island, the Madrilenians had shown interest in the offensive player. Real want to take advantage of the fact that Chelsea have to sell players due to financial fair play in order to avoid possible sanctions.