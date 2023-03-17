Do you like to sing in the bath? This column from IKEA is perfect for you

NoIn recent years, IKEA has focused on launching more products than just furniture, namely speakers and audio products. The latest column represents another step in this segment and will be particularly useful for those who like to listen to music while taking a shower.

The latest Vappeby speaker has a Bluetooth connection and is waterproof with IP67 certification, which means that this product can be submerged up to one meter deep for 30 minutes. In addition, the column also resists small sand particles, which makes it an interesting proposal for trips to the beach.

This model from Vappeby has a battery that allows you to have an autonomy of up to 80 hours on a single charge – if you keep the volume at 50%.

The Vappeby speaker in question is on sale for 15 dollars (14.11 euros) but, unfortunately, it is not yet present in the IKEA store in Portugal.

