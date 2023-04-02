Drama of four Argentines: they went to work in Brazil and ended up enslaved

A group of Argentines experienced a real drama in Brazil. Three adults and one minor were rescued by local police from an enslavement situation.

Thanks to the fact that two of them managed to escape, they notified the authorities and rescued the other two people, a father and his 14-year-old son. The group traveled to the neighboring country to work as loggers on Linha Imperial but, upon arrival, ended up in deplorable conditions.

In unsanitary conditions, without basic services, bathroom, electricity or water and living in a hut in a forest is the condition to which they reduced four Argentines. Members of the 1st Tourist Areas Police Battalion together with the Federal Police and the Caxias do Sul Labor Prosecutor’s Office, brought them to safety and arrested the alleged perpetrator.

The fact became known this weekend thanks to two men who were able to reach the Bom Princípio Military Brigade, in Nova Petrópolis, to tell what their situation was. They had arrived last August for tasks as lumberjacks but, when they arrived, the conditions were very different from what they had been promised.

In addition, since they arrived they did not receive their salary and they did not have a house to live in, but they lived in the middle of the forest. That’s how it was until Friday when their “boss” took them to dinner at a place they didn’t know.

When they finished, they took their vehicle to a hotel, where the man forced them to get out. Two of them managed to reach a police station, where they reported the existence of a father and his 14-year-old son. All four were threatened with death.

Hours after the rescue and bringing the victims to safety, the police caught the alleged culprit, who tried to escape. He was with two other people. One of them has a record for rape, crimes against the flora, threats, injuries and disobedience.