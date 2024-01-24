Elderly Cuban resists robbery and is shot to death in Texas

A 76-year-old man was shot to death in Houston, Texas, after struggling with thieves who tried to steal his wallet in the middle of the street.

Luis Leviathe victim’s son, said that the murder It happened last January 19, when his father, Osvaldo Levia, He was walking on S Braeswood Blvd & Sapling Way and was surprised by two alleged thieves who tried to take his wallet.

The old man did not want to give in to the thieves’ threats, he tried to defend himself and ended up shot multiple times, he said in statements to Univision 45.

The news outlet spoke with the manager of an apartment complex located very close to the area where the incident occurred, and the woman revealed that in the videos you can see that the attack was carried out by two apparently Hispanic men.

He also posted images of police providing first aid to the man, who was lying on the ground.

The victim’s son asked that the full weight of the law fall on the culprits, and considered it an “abuse to kill a man of that age.” He said the elderly man was much loved by the Cuban community in Texas, which is devastated.

The Houston Police Department has limited itself to confirming Osvaldo’s murder, but has not reported anything about the capture of suspects.

The agents already have the surveillance cameras and stated that they would soon release a statement about the incident, the information states.

Also last year in Houston, a Cuban security guard died during an attempted robbery at a gaming room in northwest Harris County where he worked.

Carlos Vega Arzuaga, as he was identified on social networks, died as a result of the shots he received while trying to stop a suspect who was trying to rob the business.