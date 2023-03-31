Electric scooters: regulations in Japan and Barcelona

Every day, the correspondents’ club describes how the same current event is illustrated in two countries.

The Correspondent’s Club returns on Friday March 31 to the regulations in force on electric scooters in Barcelona and Japan.

In Japan, the authorities do not mess with the rules of the road. At the moment, the regulations concerning electric scooters are a bit complicated. When it comes to a personal scooter, it is considered in Japan as a motorized means of locomotion subject to the same rules as two-wheelers with a cylinder capacity of less than 50 cm3. That is to say, you need either a car or motorcycle license or a basic two-wheeler license. The speed with this type of gear sold in different shops and deemed dangerous is limited to 30 km / hour and you have to drive on the lanes for cars. You must also wear a helmet and these machines must be equipped with at least one mirror and be registered.

>> Prohibition of electric scooters: for the good of the planet, should we give up self-service ones?

Barcelona, ​​the Catalan capital is one of the first cities in the world to ban self-service electric scooters. This decision dates back to 2018. At the time, in the heart of summer, several companies dropped off hundreds of scooters all over town, without any authorization. Many tourists rush on these scooters which invade the streets of the city center overnight, causing accidents. The town hall reacted very quickly: it banned self-service scooters and sanctioned companies that offered them on public roads.