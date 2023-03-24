Everything included: New Huawei Watch Ultimate costs more than a smartphone



With the Watch Ultimate, Huawei has presented its new alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra, which is also aimed at athletes and is also said to be suitable for divers with a water resistance of up to 100 meters. The smartwatch will also come to Europe from April.





Huawei Watch Ultimate: A smartwatch for athletes and divers

The Huawei Watch Ultimate has a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display that supports a dynamic refresh rate of one to 60 Hertz and has a relatively high resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The case contains a 530mAh battery, which according to Huawei should offer a maximum runtime of up to 14 days. If you use the functions of the watch “actively”, the battery should last around eight days.



The Watch Ultimate is powered by Qi wireless charging, which should be fully charged in just one hour. Of course, the equipment also includes the usual sensors for determining the heart rate and the oxygen saturation of the blood. The watch is also said to be able to collect ECG data to determine the wearer’s heart health.

Metal, ceramic and sapphire glass

Huawei is apparently trying to combine everything that could be offered in previous Huawei Watch models. The Watch Ultimate is made of a high-strength metal alloy, a ceramic bezel and sapphire glass. The watch supports, among other things, dual positioning for highly accurate location determination, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4 GHz WLAN. It is particularly striking that Huawei promises water resistance to a depth of 100 meters and has even received a corresponding ISO certification for this.

A price that hurts

In terms of functionality, too, you want to offer everything you have to offer. The in-house Harmony OS 3.0 used here therefore enables not only the usual sports functions but also to support golfers in their activities on around 320,000 golf courses around the world. The new Huawei watch will also be available in Europe from April. In China, the Huawei Watch Ultimate is offered with a plastic or a titanium bracelet, with the base price being a whopping 5999 yuan, which is the equivalent of a whopping 811 euros. For the version with a titanium bracelet, you even pay almost 950 euros.

