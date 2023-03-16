Ex-Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in ‘advanced talks’ to join England boss Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff – Reuters

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is reportedly set for a return to training with the Chelsea icon in ‘advanced talks’ to join Gareth Southgate’s England coaching staff.

The 50-year-old, who earned 23 caps for the Netherlands between 1998 and 2002, is believed to be in contention to replace Chris Powell in the Three Lions squad.

Ex-Burton boss Hasselbaink is said to have become one of the first England team coaches

Hasselbaink has been out since September after stepping down as Burton boss with the bottom of the League One table.

And according to sky sportshe is ready for a quick return to football where he will replace Powell after his contract expires.

Powell had worked with England at the last two major tournaments but decided to quit to focus on his job as head coach at Tottenham’s academy.

It has been said that Hasselbaink and the Football Association are in advanced negotiations for him to join Southgate’s backroom team.

The outlet also said it was Southgate who approached the former Blues striker about the job. However, the legal documents on the deal have yet to be finalized.

Hasselbaink began his managerial career in Belgium at Royal Antwerp, where he resigned in 2014 after just one year.

Southgate reportedly approached Hasselbaink to replace Powell

Hasselbaink enjoyed two spells with Burton

He then moved on to Burton, where in his first spell he guided the Brewers to League Two glory.

Championship side QPR came calling in 2015 but he was let go after ten months with the Hoops languishing in 17th place.

The Dutchman then joined Northampton, but he lasted less than a year, before returning to Burton in January 2021.