Excursion of the Weiler music students to the trampoline hall

Last Saturday, the music students from Weiler spent a great afternoon in the “Highmatrausch” trampoline hall in Dornbirn.

With a total of 27 young musicians, we took the train to Dornbirn. After a brief introduction and a few warm-up and stretching exercises, we were off. For 90 minutes, everyone in the large hall was able to burn off steam and made use of this right up to the last second. Countless large and small trampolines, different games, diving towers, Ninja Warrior Challenge, Free Parkour Running … there was something for everyone – it was great fun for young and old. One or the other was pretty tired and hungry afterwards. There was still enough time on the way to the train station, so we treated ourselves to a delicious and well-deserved ice cream. Many thanks to the trampoline hall “Highmatrausch” for the smooth process and above all the great trip – we are already looking forward to the next time!