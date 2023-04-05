FCN are eliminated in the DFB Cup against VfB Stuttgart – delayed kick-off, late goal conceded

For FCN, the dream of reaching the semi-finals in the DFB Cup has burst, Sebastian Hoeneß promptly won his first game as coach of VfB Stuttgart: The bottom of the table in the Bundesliga is after a 1-0 (0-0) win at second division 1 .FC Nuremberg in the semifinals of the DFB Cup.

Enzo Millot (83rd minute), who had just come on as a substitute, scored the late goal for the Swabians in what had been a balanced quarter-final for a long time. The duel started 30 minutes late after some of the 50,000 fans had problems getting there.

FCN vs. VfB: Nuremberg is defeated in the quarter-finals of the cup

50,000 fans turned Nuremberg’s Max Morlock Stadium into a cauldron right from the start. The rush, which was unusual for Franconian conditions, even led to such massive problems on arrival that the game was kicked off 30 minutes later than planned. At least for the supporters who had hoped for playful highlights, the wait wasn’t worth it at first.

In the early minutes, the action took place exclusively between the penalty areas, intense duels in midfield determined the game. Stuttgart, where Hoeneß Atakan Karazor, Luca Pfeiffer, Chris Führich and Borna Sosa were new in the starting XI, were slightly superior – but the guests only rarely made it into the top third against well defending Franconia around FCN debutant Jannes Horn.

From the middle of the first half, the urge phases then alternated, but great chances remained in short supply. First, the Swabians controlled the game. There were hardly any breaks for the “club”, which only managed a few relief attacks. However, the final minutes belonged to the hosts again, who in turn lacked precision in the end. There was no sign of a class difference in a tough cup game in the first 45 minutes.

Stuttgart stronger in the second half

Whatever Hoeneß gave the Stuttgarters in his first half speech, it had an effect: the Bundesliga club suddenly showed the announced offensive football and got their first big chance with a header from Waldemar Anton (53rd minute). Pfeiffer (63′) was unable to use an unnecessary rebound from FCN keeper Peter Vindahl and put the ball over the goal from close range – lucky for Nürnberg.





The substitution of Serhou Guirassy livened up the Stuttgart offensive game. Vindahl (71st) parried twice against the center forward. On the other hand, Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow, who played in Nuremberg from 2017 to 2019, was completely unemployed. In this phase, the “Club” placed themselves far behind, all men were in their own half. When everything pointed to an extension, Millot, who had just been substituted on, redeemed the guests and gave Hoeneß a successful debut.

Stuttgart has reached the semi-finals of the DFB Cup for the first time in ten years. In 2013, the Swabians only lost in the final against FC Bayern (2:3). The semi-final draw will take place on Easter Sunday (9 April 2023).

For the “club” the end in the cup is the next mood dampener in already difficult football weeks. The Franconians now have to concentrate on the relegation battle in the second Bundesliga. Already at Saturday April 8th says that next home game at. At 1 p.m., 1. FC Nürnberg, who are 13th in the table, welcomes only three points ahead of the relegation rank, fifth in the table Karlsruher SC.

The line-ups of the cup quarter-finals:

FCN: Vindahl – Gyamerah, Hübner, Schindler, Horn (Lawrence from the 81st minute) – Castrop (69th Handwerker), Geis, Tempelmann, Möller Daehli (88th Shuranov), Nürnberger (81st Duman) – Duah (81st Daferner)

VfB Stuttgart: Bredlow – Mavropanos, Anton, Ito – Vagnoman, Karazor, Sosa, Haraguchi (74th Millot), Endo – Pfeiffer (64th Guirassy), Führich (74th Tiago Tomas)

with dpa