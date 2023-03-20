Fellowship evening of the OF Bezau

As part of this year’s comradeship evening, the Bezau fire brigade honored 15 comrades for their many years of loyal service in the fire brigade.

Commander Martin Metzler welcomed the members of the Bezau fire brigade and their companions as well as the jubilarians, the district representative Gallus Beer and section fire brigade commander Peter Gridling to the Hotel Sonne in Bezau that evening. Thanks were also expressed to the life partners, who always support their partners and often work in the background.

In a speech, he thanked the fire brigade comrades present for their work in the volunteer fire brigade. After the dinner, which was framed by the Rubis, Commander Martin Metzler carried out the honors.

25 Years of Service (Bronze Badges):

Merchant Gerhard

Metzler Walter

Meusburger Franz Josef

Meusburger Georg

40 Years of Service (Silver Badge):

Metzler Leo

Metzler Peter

Moosbrugger Hubert

Natter Huber

50 Years of Service (Gold Badge):

Dunser Rudolf

Haller Alfred

Meusburger Bartle

Eberle Wendelin

Feldkircher Erwin